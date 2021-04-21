Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli Sells 10,913 Shares

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $165,222.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GLDD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.38. 392,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,500. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 67,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,657,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

