Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF)’s share price was down 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 10,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 31,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GWLLF)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

