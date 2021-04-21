Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock Holdings Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Green Dot worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $37,011,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $27,950.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $27,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,498.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,993 shares of company stock worth $14,242,497. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDOT stock opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average is $53.88.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.58.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

