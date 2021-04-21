GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will announce $7.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.90 million and the lowest is $5.55 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $640,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,029.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $14.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.06 million to $16.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $55.46 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $70.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GP shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GP opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $353.85 million and a PE ratio of -130.37.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

