GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSKY shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in GreenSky by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in GreenSky by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GreenSky by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in GreenSky by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 112.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. GreenSky’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

