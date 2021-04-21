Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €32.70 ($38.47) and last traded at €32.70 ($38.47). 67,129 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €32.84 ($38.64).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.39, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 17.51.

Grenke Company Profile (ETR:GLJ)

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

