Grin Hits Market Capitalization of $57.43 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $57.43 million and $16.46 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001467 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,030.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,401.33 or 0.04363645 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.21 or 0.00483757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $947.38 or 0.01721547 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.15 or 0.00718062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.82 or 0.00552088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00059942 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.10 or 0.00447204 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00247517 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 71,140,680 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

