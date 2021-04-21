Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.55.

PAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

NYSE:PAC opened at $104.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $118.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 278,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after acquiring an additional 49,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 33,451 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 72,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.