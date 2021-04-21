Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Purchased by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.13% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at $2,366,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at $4,874,000. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Shares of PAC traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.76. 4,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,173. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.58 and a 200-day moving average of $103.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.