Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Guaranty Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $470.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 5,500 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $171,160.00. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,722 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $656,216. Company insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.