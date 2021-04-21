Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,867.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $335,244.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,775.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $103.58 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.66 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.59 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.70.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

