Gulden (NLG) Price Hits $0.0359

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 22.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Gulden has a market cap of $19.44 million and $296,905.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gulden has traded 110.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.40 or 0.00483233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 541,733,936 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

