Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Acquires 6,046 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 4.3% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.51. 197,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,430,705. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.58 billion, a PE ratio of -600.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.