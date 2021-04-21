Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,250 American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.25 and a 200 day moving average of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

