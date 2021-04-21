Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys 4,150 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 2.9% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.01. 30,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,073,801. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

