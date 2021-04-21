Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Global Payments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Global Payments by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Compass Point lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.10.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,652. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

