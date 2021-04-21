Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $6.72 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises approximately 2.7% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,695,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 340,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 246,434 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,126,000 after buying an additional 176,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $14,853,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.05.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.33. 6,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.19 and its 200-day moving average is $91.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $112.73.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

