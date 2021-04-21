Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.9% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $396.94. 36,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,510. The company has a market capitalization of $375.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.25 and a 1 year high of $397.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.85 and its 200-day moving average is $344.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $4,462,744 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.