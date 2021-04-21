Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $8.60 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 3.4% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $15.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $628.83. 25,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,400. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $229.69 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $587.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.20.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.