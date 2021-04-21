Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $722,901,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $594,904,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.00. The stock had a trading volume of 49,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,734. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.40 and a 52-week high of $126.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 94.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

