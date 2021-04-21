Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 7,137 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 2.7% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.17. 444,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,291,629. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

