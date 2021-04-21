Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 862 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Huntington Ingalls Industries accounts for 2.6% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.08% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 37.3% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $208.99. The stock had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $210.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

HII has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,016.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

