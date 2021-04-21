Hacken Token (HAI) Trading Down 31.2% This Week

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular exchanges. Hacken Token has a market cap of $85.16 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00064227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.77 or 0.00275520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.43 or 0.01023381 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00024629 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.46 or 0.00664539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,215.28 or 0.99582911 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 323,919,941 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

