Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) shot up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.54 and last traded at $69.35. 3,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 549,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. CJS Securities downgraded Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.72.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,194 shares of company stock worth $1,777,115. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Company Profile (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.