Haemonetics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,012 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,846% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 put options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAE. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Haemonetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.72.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,194 shares of company stock worth $1,777,115. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

