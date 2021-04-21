Hakka.Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.13 Million (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $21.13 million and $1.04 million worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded up 110% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00067687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00094366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.00657953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,314.88 or 0.08004736 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00048626 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

HAKKA is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 161,740,401 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

