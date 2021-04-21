Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.80, but opened at $42.13. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Hancock Whitney shares last traded at $43.97, with a volume of 8,360 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HWC. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -57.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

