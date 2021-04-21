Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Boosts Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. LCI Industries accounts for 1.5% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.38% of LCI Industries worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the first quarter valued at $628,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 283,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $14,565,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

LCII traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.07. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $71.34 and a 1 year high of $154.78.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $185,328.00. Also, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $648,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,063 shares of company stock valued at $995,768. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

