Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.8% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $22,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,935,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,815,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

Shares of BABA traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.55. 488,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,160,365. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.42.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.