Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Boosts Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ashland Global accounts for approximately 1.4% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.21% of Ashland Global worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 835.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246,774 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at $70,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of ASH traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.12. 936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,427. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.54 and a 12-month high of $92.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.78.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.