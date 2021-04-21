Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Boosts Stock Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.23% of Cryoport worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Cryoport by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CYRX traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $51.89. 5,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,448. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average is $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYRX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.