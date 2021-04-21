Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys 10,800 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 352.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,738 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,014,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 321.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $4,462,744. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $398.34. The company had a trading volume of 66,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,510. The firm has a market cap of $376.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.25 and a one year high of $397.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.85 and a 200 day moving average of $344.34.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

