Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys 52,700 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.14% of YETI worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $2,135,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in YETI by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in YETI by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in YETI by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in YETI by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,057,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 13,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $993,265.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,389.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.39. The company had a trading volume of 38,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,761. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $87.72.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.47 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. Research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

