Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Cuts Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. First Horizon accounts for approximately 1.5% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.14% of First Horizon worth $12,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 270,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,601,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,088,000 after acquiring an additional 112,370 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 20.1% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 60,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth $4,192,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

NYSE FHN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 224,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.