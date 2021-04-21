Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Cuts Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Watsco comprises about 1.2% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.10% of Watsco worth $9,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,396,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,532,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 26,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of WSO traded up $2.78 on Wednesday, reaching $285.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.36. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.16 and a 12-month high of $287.51.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

