Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Grows Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 356.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.93.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $92.63. 271,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,826,767. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

