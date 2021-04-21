Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 350.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,334,649,000 after buying an additional 572,841 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,196,135,000 after buying an additional 229,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after buying an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,881,512,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.49. 210,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,259,327. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.31.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

