Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $10.69 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Fair Isaac makes up 1.3% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.08% of Fair Isaac worth $10,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,178 shares of company stock worth $20,759,124. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.00.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $528.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,166. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $287.15 and a one year high of $536.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $486.09 and a 200 day moving average of $475.76.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.