Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $16.69 Million Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education comprises approximately 2.0% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.33% of Grand Canyon Education worth $16,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 164.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 53,211 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 177.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Shares of LOPE stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.27. 5,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,591. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.21 and its 200-day moving average is $94.32. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,258,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,594 shares in the company, valued at $15,707,246.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

