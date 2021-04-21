Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $9.50 Million Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Alarm.com makes up 1.2% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.22% of Alarm.com worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,636,000 after purchasing an additional 274,997 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,832,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,617,000 after buying an additional 151,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,541,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,617,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 338,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,987,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,596,612.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $113,489.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,278 shares of company stock worth $1,426,076 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.42. 5,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,816. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.26 and its 200-day moving average is $84.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $165.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.78.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.