Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases 11,256 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 269.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 46.9% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 31.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 24.5% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.4% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 85,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $18,474,382.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,897,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,645,582.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 727,074 shares of company stock valued at $241,921,889 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $6.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.02. 85,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,275,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $389.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.61. The company has a market cap of $380.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.