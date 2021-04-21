Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases 15,291 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 216.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,108,000 after purchasing an additional 302,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,580,000 after purchasing an additional 359,479 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $182.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.75. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

