Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases 38,159 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,159 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp accounts for 2.4% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.19% of East West Bancorp worth $20,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,593.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

