Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Reduces Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation accounts for about 1.7% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.15% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $14,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 133,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 46,269 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,557,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 24,972 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 103,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL traded up $3.27 on Wednesday, reaching $100.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.19. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $104.85.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

