Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Reduces Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Bancshares makes up approximately 1.8% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.21% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $14,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 276,937 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PB traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.02. 6,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,490. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.07. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,308.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PB. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

