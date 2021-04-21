Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 25,000 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients accounts for 2.5% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.17% of Darling Ingredients worth $20,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 362,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,646,000 after buying an additional 150,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.29. 27,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,505. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.