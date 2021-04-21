Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 60,000 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. MasTec comprises 1.7% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.20% of MasTec worth $14,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 58,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.87. 10,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $102.77. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.47.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

