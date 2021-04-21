Handshake Market Capitalization Reaches $224.23 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $224.23 million and $1.04 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,650.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,269.36 or 0.04152535 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $910.93 or 0.01666851 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.60 or 0.00465872 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.16 or 0.00728556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.03 or 0.00534370 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00058504 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.85 or 0.00429726 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00251557 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 374,753,012 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

