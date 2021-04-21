Handshake Trading 25.8% Lower This Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $203.29 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,588.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.70 or 0.04466835 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $258.49 or 0.00482364 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $902.78 or 0.01684657 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.47 or 0.00704393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.02 or 0.00554272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00060553 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.05 or 0.00442348 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00247066 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 374,924,217 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

