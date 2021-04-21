HAPI (HAPI) Trading 24.6% Lower Over Last Week

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, HAPI has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for about $84.08 or 0.00155992 BTC on major exchanges. HAPI has a market cap of $6.63 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HAPI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00067467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00020566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00094154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $358.23 or 0.00664641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,355.28 or 0.08080561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00049761 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI (HAPI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HAPI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAPI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.